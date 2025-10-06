DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of people laced up their sneakers and headed to Doral to walk for a cause.

People gathered inside Miami International Mall to take part in the 2025 Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Sunday morning.

The event aimed to raise awareness and funds for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Participants brought flowers to show their commitment to end the disease.

“The community are willing to wake up early, come show up, walk, share this information with their friends and family, with their co-workers, and that to me shows a kind heart, and that’s what we need to really fight this disease, for sure,” said David Chavez Lopez with the Alzheimer’s Association.

Organizers said the event was also intended to drum up excitement for the main Miami walk, which is set for Nov. 15 at loanDepot Park.

