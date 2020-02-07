Dozens take part in 1st day of Habitat Miami’s Build Blitz 2020

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rainy weather did not stop dozens of volunteers from participating in the first day of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami’s annual Build Blitz.

7News cameras captured crews hard at work in the Goulds community in Southwest Miami-Dade, Friday.

This year’s construction project will feature eight new homes. Once built, families will be able to live in them mortgage free.

The 2020 Blitz is dedicated to the memory of Bob Leider, WSVN’s former executive vice president and general manager, who was a strong supporter of Habitat and a yearly volunteer at these builds.

Habitat officials said the accelerated construction will take just weeks to complete.

“There’s gonna to be some very happy families at the end of this process,” said Mario Artecona, CEO of Habitat Miami. “They’ll be working their sweat equity, and they’ll be purchasing these homes at the end of these two weeks, so it’s an exciting time for everybody but particularly our homeowners.”

One of these future homeowners is Suzanne Everett.

“I’m here. I’m blessed because it happened so fast,” she said. “They said it takes a long process, but for me, I started the process in April, turning my application and everything, got called in October, and I’m so excited.”

