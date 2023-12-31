(WSVN) - Dozens gathered overnight in two parts of Miami-Dade County for road recklessness.

At a Northwest Miami-Dade intersection early Sunday morning, a ring of fire ignited between 17th Avenue and 95th Street as two cars and a motorcycle performed dangerous stunts around the flames.

Another similar takeover occurred in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Crowds caused bursts of trouble between Southwest 40th Street and 67th Avenue.

7News has yet to hear back from Miami-Dade Police after reaching out to Miami-Dade police on both matters.

