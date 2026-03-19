SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of protesters gathered in South Florida to protest the recent announcement by the Cuban dictatorship to allow exiles to invest and own businesses on the island nation.

The group stood on the sidewalk outside Tropical Park in Southwest Miami-Dade on Thursday afternoon holding signs that read “Political change first, business later” and “indict Raul Castro.”

Demonstrators told 7News they are staunchly against the latest moves and are hopeful U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is of Cuban heritage, will reach a deal that would require a change in leadership on the island nation.

“We are here to support the Cuban people in their quest for freedom. They have suffered long enough. Sixty-seven years is more than enough of oppression without human rights, without liberty, with nothing,” said organizer Sylvia G. Iriondo.

This latest protest comes as Cuba continues to struggles under the crippling weight of blackouts caused by a fuel shortage and Iack of gasoline and basic resources has crippled hospital and slashed public transport.

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