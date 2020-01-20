Dozens of ‘Wheels Up, Guns Down’ riders spotted near Barry University, Hialeah

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Nearly 100 all-terrain vehicle and dirt bike riders have been spotted in the northern part of Miami-Dade County, including near the Barry University campus in Miami Shores and near Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The bikers were reportedly spotted heading westbound on Northwest 167th Street near 67th Avenue, just before 5 p.m., Monday.

About 15 minutes later, they were spotted in Hialeah heading eastbound on West Okeechobee Road as they approached the Palmetto Expressway. At around 5:20 p.m., they were seen heading westbound along Hialeah Expressway, near Northwest 74th Street in Medley.

Just over an hour earlier, SkyForce HD hovered above riders in front of Hubert O. Sibley Elementary School, along Northwest 115th Street, near Third Avenue.

Riders were seen zipping down the roadway at a high rate of speed, as high as 58 mph in some cases. Some of them were seen popping wheelies. Others were seen riding on the sidewalk or against traffic.

They are expected to continue the annual, but unauthorized, “Wheels Up, Guns Down” tradition on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

School was out because of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but there were children on their bicycles in the area. Their relative proximity to the riders raised safety concerns.

In North Miami, more than a dozen riders were seen heading into oncoming traffic at an intersection.

Aerial cameras captures a dirt bike rider popping a wheelie with one leg in the air as he headed southbound on Northwest 42nd Avenue, near 175th Street.

When a 7News reporter asked why they took to the road in vehicles that are not street legal, one rider in Miami Shores said, “That’s what we love to do. That’s it. It’s just something we love to do.”

When asked about potential safety risks, the rider said, “We’re not trying to harm anybody else.”

Police officers have not been spotted in the area, but a Miami-Dade Police officer said they are doing the best they can, and they will stop riders if they can do so safely. He said it’s not worth it to them to chase after these riders on roadways where others could be hurt.

Police spent the days leading up to MLK Day reminding everybody that riding off-road vehicles on public roadways is illegal.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 25 people have been arrested, 28 vehicles have been impounded and two firearms have been recovered as of 5 p.m. The numbers include activity from Saturday and Sunday.

