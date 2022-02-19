SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of dirt bikers and ATV riders created some traffic trouble on the Palmetto Expressway and other parts of Miami-Dade County ahead of Presidents Day.

Cameras captured the large group as they made their their way through the highway and parts of Southwest Miami-Dade, late Saturday afternoon.

Video recorded by 7News captured the riders in the rain along the northbound lanes of U.S. 1, near Southwest 137th Avenue, in Palmetto Bay.

Saturday evening, they were spotted navigating through traffic along the northbound lanes of South Dixie Highway as they approached Grand Avenue in Coral Gables.

Hundreds of bikers have taken to the streets during the holiday weekend. Friday night, 7News cameras captured a group popping wheelies and doing “doughnuts” at the intersection of Northwest 24th Avenue and 76th Street.

The riders mirrored the “Wheels Up, Guns Down” tradition that takes place annually on Martin Luther King Jr. Day across South Florida.

As of early Saturday night, no arrests have been reported.

