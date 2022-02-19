NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of dirt bikers and ATV riders have been spotted driving dangerously in parts of Northwest Miami-Dade and Miami as Presidents Day weekend kicks off in South Florida.

7News cameras captured a large group of the bikers in a dark area near Northwest 24th Avenue and 76th Street, Friday night.

Riders on dirt bikes, ATVs and Slingshots were seen revving their engines, doing “doughnuts” and popping wheelies.

Cameras also showed riders heading east near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 79th Street in Miami, just west of Interstate 95. They were also spotted along Northwest 24th and 27th avenues.

At one point, a 7News news crew nearly hit several of the riders because some of their vehicles did not have headlights.

Someone called 7News to report “thousands” of bikers, but the 7News crew spotted roughly between 150 and 200 of them.

Large numbers of dirt bike, ATV and motorcycle riders from across the country descend on South Florida for the “Wheels Up, Guns Down” event on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. However, it remains unclear whether the riders will take to the streets in similar numbers on Monday.

This past January’s event saw a significantly lower number of participants than in past years.

