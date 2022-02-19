NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of dirt bikers and ATV riders have been spotted driving dangerously in Northwest Miami-Dade as Presidents Day weekend kicks off in South Florida.

7News cameras captured a large group of the bikers in a dark area near Northwest 24th Avenue and 76th Street, Friday night.

Large numbers of dirt bike, ATV and motorcycle riders from across the country descend on South Florida for the “Wheels Up, Guns Down” event on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. However, it remains unclear whether the riders will take to the streets in similar numbers on Monday.

This past January’s event saw a significantly lower number of participants than in past years.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.