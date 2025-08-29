NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A multi-vehicle on Interstate 95 at Ives Diary Road left more than two dozen people injured and closed the roadway for nearly seven hours as officials investigated the wreck.

The chain reaction crash happened just before 11:30p.m. Thursday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a tractor-trailer was traveling south on the interstate as traffic was congested and failed to break for the vehicles ahead.

As a result, the tractor-trailer collided into several vehicles, causing a multi-vehicle collision. A total of 18 vehicles were involved, FHP say.

“Oh my God that’s a really bad accident, like cars all piled-up. It’s all mangled. I had to stop and take another quick look. Pay attention to the road people, pay attention to the road, especially at night,” said a witness.

Some people were taken to Aventura Hospital to be treated for their minor injuries.

Traffic was diverted onto Ives Diary Road as the roadway was closed due to a fuel leak. That closure lasted until the crack of dawn on Friday.

It’s unclear if the tractor-trailer driver will be facing any charges.

