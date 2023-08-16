MIAMI (WSVN) - Dozens gathered outside of Booker T. Washington Senior High School and made their way to the Miami-Dade School Board Administration building to protest the recent curtail on the teaching of black studies in the state of Florida.

Dozens of educators, students and community members gather for the “Teach No Lies” march on Wednesday.

Organized by a coalition of educators, activists, and community leaders, the march seeks to address their increasing concerns surrounding the regressive censorship of Black history in the state’s curriculum.

“It completely destroys what happened to a group of people, the most traumatic experiences in history and it tries to rewrite our curriculum in a way that is unacceptable to us as black people,” said community activist Jonathan Gartrelle.

Critics of the curriculum said it dismisses and erases key parts of black history and even teaches slavery as beneficial.

“Not only does it offend me, it hurts me,” said the President of the Miami Center for Racial Justice, Dr. Marvin Dunn.

He is among those leading the march.

“What we’re trying to do is make it clear that the state cannot impose this ideology on the people of the state without opposition,” said Dunn. ” We’re Americans. We have the right to speak.”

A school board meeting is set to take place Wednesday but public comment will not be made until later.

