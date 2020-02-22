Dozens complete 2.6-mile path in North Miami Beach’s 7th Heart Health Walk

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of people laced up their sneakers and headed to North Miami Beach for a walk to raise heart health awareness.

The city’s Seventh Annual Heart Health Walk was held Saturday at the Senator Gwen Margolis Amphitheater near Northeast 15th Avenue and 165th Street.

The event, held in honor of American Heart Month, had participants’ blood pumping with a 2.6-mile walk of the Snake Creek Canal.

“With the Commission on the Status of Women, of which I’m the liaison, we’ve put together every year to have this great walk and promoting heart disease awareness,” said North Miami Beach Commissioner Paule Villard.

Live entertainment and food trucks brought in the fun combined with health. The event featured 30 local vendors, including Macken Companies and Outback Steakhouse.

