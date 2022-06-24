MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A bird with a strong beak has taken flight after recovering from a possible animal attack.

The downy woodpecker was released back into the wild on Thursday at Collins Park in Miami Beach.

The release comes after a two-month rehab stint at Pelican Harbor Seabird Station in Miami.

“It is so rewarding for me to be able to see these animals go back into their native habitats,” said Samantha Martinez, environmental educator with Pelican Harbor Seabird Station, “especially after seeing how hard all of our team, me included, worked to see these animals return to the wild. It is a feeling like no other.”

The woodpecker was brought in after the possible attack caused it to lose most of its feathers necessary to fly.

Treatment included pain medication, feedings every 30 minutes and flight training.

