MIAMI (WSVN) - Downtown Miami was bustling with four-legged friends as the area was transformed into a pup’s paradise in honor of International Dog Day.

Although the official holiday is Monday, pet owners and local businesses took advantage of the early festivities at Miami Worldcenter.

The event, “Downtown Dog Days,” was organized to create a sense of community among pet lovers and offer a fun, engaging experience for pets and their owners.

“The idea around Downtown Dog Days was to create a community around people who love pets and who want to be surrounded outside of your typical yappy hour where they actually have fun things for their pets to do as well,” said Vanessa de las Casas of The Woof Republic, one of the event organizers.

Proceeds from Sunday’s celebration will benefit the Humane Society of Greater Miami, ensuring that the fun also supports a good cause.

