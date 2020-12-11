Downtown Miami road damaged after main break reopens; boil water notice in effect

MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews in downtown Miami have completed repairs on a road and have reopened it ahead of schedule, days after a massive water main break.

The area of Biscayne Boulevard and Southeast Third Street has reopened to traffic on Friday after the 12-inch rupture damaged the pavement, caused water to fill the streets and forced road closures.

A boil water notice remains in effect for buildings around the area.

