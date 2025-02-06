MIAMI (WSVN) - A Downtown Miami building that was covered in graffiti and cleaned up was once again defaced, angering city officials.

The Vitas building is the topic of conversation once again, as officials noticed somebody spray-painted graffiti over it again.

The building has been part of a demolition project for some time now, but the owners recently went through a permit change and delayed the demolition for another eight months.

It isn’t the first time that the building has been the target of graffiti sprayers.

During Art Basel 2023, artists from around the world converged in downtown Miami and graffiti-bombed the building.

Nearly a year later, City of Miami commissioners held a press conference with James Torres, President of Downtown Neighbor’s Alliance, to talk about what they called an eyesore.

“I mean, would you love to have that next to you where you lived? I don’t think so! People look at that and say, ‘What is this?’” said City Commissioner Joe Carollo.

The group also criticized City Commissioner Damian Pardo for what, they said, was a lack of initiative to get the building painted.

So a few weeks later, the building was painted, and phase one of the demolition began.

Everything was going well until someone decided to paint graffiti over the building again.

Torres told 7News on Wednesday that he remains ticked off about this issue.

“We’re standing here again because of our beautiful building in the background with more blithe. The graffiti is back, and we’re right back to the scenario in which nothing is being done,” he said.

Pardo, the commissioner in charge of the area where the building stands, told 7News that demolition is underway and the best solution is getting rid of the entire building.

“The city was somewhat caught in the middle of that. Not really paying attention to any of that. Instead, paying attention to moving forward on the project and getting the demolition done,” he said.

When asked about the criticism he has received, Pardo said people have their own political agendas.

“Listen, I think there’s always going to be noise, and people have their own agendas and their own political motives. We actually have a great relationship with everyone involved, and it’s been proceeding according to plan.” he said. “I, as well, felt that it would be better for that not to be there. So, again, you know, we’re focused on the residents, we’re focused on doing the real work, and we’ve been doing that throughout, and we continue doing that now.”

Officials said the building will be completely demolished by the summer.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.