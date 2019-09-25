Downtown Miami-Brickell bridge stuck in up position after mechanical issue

MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews are working hard to get a popular drawbridge that links downtown Miami to Brickell back in working order after a mechanical problem left it in the up position.

The bridge, located at Southwest Second Avenue, was closed to traffic on Tuesday night.

Sorry to report 2nd Ave Bridge btwn Brickell & Downtown has a hydraulics problem. Expert flying in tomorrow am, but it's in the UP position now. Pls plan alternate route for am rush! Thx @MiamiPD @CmdrARegueira 4 helping w/ traffic! @BHAMiami @downtownMIA @MiamiDNA @BNAedgewater — Commissioner Eileen Higgins (@CommishEileen) September 25, 2019

“Expert flying in tomorrow am, but it’s in the UP position now,” Miami-Dade Commissioner Eileen Higgins wrote on Twitter.

Public works crews are on the scene, but it’s unclear when repairs will be complete.

“Pls plan alternate route for am rush!” Higgins urged.

