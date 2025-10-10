(WSVN) - Downpours came down hard across South Florida, leading to flooded streets and frustrated drivers.

The nonstop rain along with rain and king tides caused a mess in certain neighborhoods, including Fort Lauderdale.

Traffic cameras showed low visibility on Friday afternoon as the rain pummeled drivers on the highway south of Broward Boulevard.

In the Victoria Park neighborhood, 7News cameras captured water covering streets and in one home, went all the way to its garage.

7News cameras captured a driver putting their car in reverse to avoid the flooded area. Others, however, decided to risk it.

“Always get a Jeep. She’ll always get you through the flood,” said a resident.

City officials issued a warning to drivers on Friday afternoon, urging them to drive carefully through the wet roads, especially in flood prone neighborhoods where the water can reach people’s driveways.

Residents in Fort Lauderdale were seen walking around with rain boots while others placed sandbags in front of their homes to keep the water out.

“It hasn’t been this bad since last year. It was always like this for the past couple of years, but this is the first and last day that it’s going to be like this,” said a resident.

“Down here, when it rains hard, it’s like this all over again,” said a third person.

Fort Lauderdale crews were seen blocking a flooded road as they monitor the flooding and inspect the drains to make sure they are clear.

Down south in Hallandale Beach, conditions were a little drier but drivers still faced some issues.

7Skyforce hovered over the Golden Isles neighborhood where some flooding was captured. In other neighborhoods like South Ocean Drive and Hallandale Beach Boulevard, there was massive flooding in the area.

In one area of A1A, drivers had to switch lanes to avoid the flooded streets.

Rescue crews and private tow companies are on their way to certain sections of the city to help stalled out drivers.

In Miami-Dade, flooding was also a concern in some neighborhoods. 7News cameras captured a flooded warehouse parking lot in Miami Gardens with some businesses putting sandbags on the floor of the entrance to keep the water away.

Some flooded neighborhoods were also seen in Northeast 79th Street and 10th Avenue. Sedan drivers were captured taking it slower than those driving trucks as they made their way through the wet streets.

As of Friday night, most of the water in Fort Lauderdale had receded but it left some debris all over the road.

