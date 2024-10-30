HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - All lanes on the Palmetto Expressway near NW 58th Street are closed in both directions due to a downed powerline, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The closure, reported before 5 p.m. has caused a standstill.

Skyforce HD flew above what appeared to be a downed powerline stretching across both northbound and southbound lanes.

FHP and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue are advising drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Cameras captured Florida Power & Light workers trying to remove the downed powerline.

Authorities are working to clear the area and reopen lanes as soon as possible.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.