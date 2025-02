MIAMI (WSVN) - A downed power line in Miami caused traffic woes for morning commuters.

It happened along Coral Way and Southwest 26th Road as crews were in the area working on the power line and a traffic light, at around, Thursday morning.

Traffic in the area was diverted as crews worked to fix the issue.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.