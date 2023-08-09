MIAMI (WSVN) - Elective surgeries have been temporarily suspended at the Miami VA Healthcare System due to a malfunctioning air conditioning unit, The Miami Herald reported.

The disruption comes at a time when Miami-Dade County is grappling with persistent excessive heat warnings.

On Tuesday, the Director of Miami’s VA Chapter of the National Nurses United, the local nurses union, said that a malfunctioning AC unit is currently being repaired after forcing the hospital to halt all elective surgeries out of an abundance of caution.

Nurses who reported to the union said the problem began affecting a section of the 12th floor. On Wednesday, hospital officials said the problem spread to a wing on the 11th floor, forcing it to shut down. Both areas are medical surgery units.

Nurse Riezl Paraiso told 7News that she is outraged by the issues she and other staff are dealing with.

“It’s not fair, and it’s not just right, and it’s not the first time,” she said. “There’s several units right now. There’s spot chillers and even that, they still constantly have to monitor the temperature, because we don’t know how long those spot chillers will hold up.”

Patients who had scheduled elective surgeries will have their procedures rescheduled based on their medical needs. Some surgeries have been relocated within the facility, located at 1201 NW 16th St., in order to minimize potential risks and ensure patient safety.

The Miami Herald stated that one of the facility’s primary chillers went offline while workers conducted a routine cleanup.

Nurses told Herald reporters that this incident marked the second time that the heat caused patients to be moved around.

“This is the veterans’ hospital. It’s our federal hospital, where outpatients, our veterans, they deserve so much better than this,” Paraiso said. “We have a delay in patient care because of this.”

South Florida has been in an excessive heat warning advisory for the past six days. A heat warning is when a heat index, or “feels like” temperatures, sustains 110 degrees Fahrenheit or higher for at least two hours.

Outside of the hospital, people had to cut their runs short as the heat was deemed unbearable for the average Miamian. One woman who was walking her dog said she was exercising caution because of her pet.

Some people who live not far from the VA also dealt with AC issues.

“As much as you put the temperature that you want, the vapor from the heat of the sun that comes off the wall is so strong,” said a resident in Spanish.

A spokesperson for the Miami VA Healthcare System did not immediately respond to 7News’ request for a statement.

