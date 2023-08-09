MIAMI (WSVN) - According to The Miami Herald, elective surgeries have been temporarily suspended at the Miami VA Healthcare System due to a malfunctioning air conditioning (A/C) unit. The disruption comes at a time when Miami-Dade County is grappling with persistent excessive heat warnings.

The Miami VA Healthcare System informed the Miami Herald on Tuesday that a malfunctioning A/C unit forced the hospital to halt all elective surgeries.

Hospital officials stated that efforts are underway to fix the issue, with maintenance crews working diligently to restore normal operations.

In the meantime, patients who had scheduled elective surgeries will have their procedures rescheduled based on their medical needs. Some surgeries have been relocated within the facility, located at 1201 NW 16th St., in order to minimize potential risks and ensure patient safety.

The Miami Herald also stated that one of the facility’s primary chillers went offline while workers conducted a routine clean-up.

Nurses told Herald reporters that this incident marked the second time that the heat caused patients to be moved around.

South Florida has been in an excessive heat warning advisory for the past six days. A heat warning is when a heat index, or “feels like” temperatures, sustains 110 degrees Fahrenheit or higher for at least two hours.

The Miami VA Healthcare System was contacted for a statement.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.