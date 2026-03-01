OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A double stabbing at an Opa-Locka nightclub left two victims injured but in stable condition early Sunday morning.

Officials from the Opa-Locka Police Department said that officers were dispatched to Klub 24 following a reported stabbing incident.

The officers located two victims at the scene who were treated by first responders and medical personnel.

Both victims are in stable condition, and OLPD investigators are currently conducting an investigation.

