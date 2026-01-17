A double shooting at a Northwest Miami-Dade adult entertainment left one dead and one in critical condition Saturday.

The incident took place at the 3600 block of NW South River Drive.

According to officials, police from the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting early Saturday morning, and found two individuals with apparent gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported both to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, where one of the victims was pronounced deceased.

Preliminary investigation revealed that there was a fight outside the establishment and that shots were fired causing both to be struck.

MDSO police are currently investigating.

