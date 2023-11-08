NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) units responded to a double shooting, leaving one adult male dead and another in critical condition.

The scene unfolded around 2 a.m. Wednesday, when first responders located two gunshot victims in front of a home in the area of Northeast Miami-Dade; the shooter was nowhere to be found.

One of the victims succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by MDFR. The second victim, with a gunshot wound to the torso, was transported to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital in critical condition.

Authorities have yet to release any information about the incident as the investigation is ongoing.

