MIAMI (WSVN) - A fire on a double decker tour bus became the main attraction in Miami this past weekend.

A Big Bus Miami tour bus caught fire Sunday afternoon near Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 38th Street.

Video posted on social media by Only in Dade shows how the flames spread quickly and torched the ride.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews were able to put out the blaze.

No injuries were reported

