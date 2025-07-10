MIAMI (WSVN) - The Pelican Harbor Seabird Station released a Double-crested Cormorant back into the wild Thursday after it survived a slashing injury to its neck.

The bird was found in pretty bad shape and needed to undergo surgery in order to close the wound.

“He was found and was brought in something on neck that turned out to be a big wound that healed improperly. We had to cut it up again, clean it, and check that everything was fine and then sew it close again,” said Communications Manager Marianna Niero.

The bird spent some time getting some tender, love and care—And while it had a hard time eating at first, it recovered and will be able to thrive in its home.

