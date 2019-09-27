Dos Croquetas collabs with Night Owl Cookies to create the croqueta cookie

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Night Owl Cookies and Dos Croquetas have come together to give Miamians a special treat.

The duo created the 3“Dough”5 croqueta cookie. Yes, croqueta and cookie in one dessert.

It starts off with the ham croqueta dipped in chocolate, then stuffed into chocolate chip cookie dough and baked to a golden brown before being topped of with chocolate chips and sea salt.

That was a mouthful.

The result: a combination of sweet and salty.

It’s available from Friday to Sunday at Night Owl Cookies, located at 10534 SW 8th St.

