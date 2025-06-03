MIAMI (WSVN) - A mural honoring African-American history at Dorsey Park has been vandalized with racist graffiti, including a Nazi swastika and the N-word.

The mural, originally painted in 2012 through the Moving the Lives of Kids Community Mural Project, was a collaboration between Moving Lives of Kids, Urgent Inc. and Touching Miami with Love.

Miami Police said they received calls around 4:38 p.m. on Monday of the mural being vandalized with racist phrases and symbols, including the Nazi swastika and the N-word near Northwest First Avenue and Northwest 17th Street.

“Certainly shocked, I am still shocked,” said Kyle Holbrook, an artist and community organizer.

Holbrook led the project which was made to commemorate the legacy of Dorsey Park, which was once home to the Negro Leagues’ Ethiopian Clowns and a site of deep cultural importance in Miami’s Black history. The mural features major African-American figures, including Jackie Robinson, whose image was among those defaced by the racist graffiti.

“Dedicated mural to the Negro League teams that used to play there, the Ethiopian Clowns. There is a lot of other historical imagery on the mural,” said Holbrook. “The mural was supposed to be, it’s a sense of pride.”

Now that homage has been scarred.

“We know that a lot of people are lost right now and looking to hate and use some means to lash out on people,” said Holbrook.

While the city’s artist works to undo the damage, Holbrook said he’s already trying to think of ways to rework the mural and remake it bigger and better.

“I wanna get back immediately back home so I can make it better. So we can not have this hate sitting there so people can see it. And don’t let the hate win,” said Holbrook.

Crews have temporarily put up bags and tarps to cover up the hateful imagery while they wait for dryer conditions to paint over it.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.