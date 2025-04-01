DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A 67-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly defrauding a man out of $3,000 through a fake spiritual cleansing ritual, promising to double his money through a ritual but never returning the funds, according to police.

Carmen Valdez De Miguel, also known as Maria Rodriguez, was taken into custody on Monday at her home at AMLI 8800 apartments in Doral. She faces charges of organized scheme to defraud, grand theft and resisting an officer without violence, authorities said.

The investigation began after the victim reported the alleged scam to police. The victim told officers that on March 11, he found a tarot card reading flyer on his car and contacted the number listed. The person on the line, later identified as Valdez De Miguel, offered a tarot reading session for $20.

The victim met with Valdez De Miguel at her apartment on March 13 for a reading. She then allegedly told him he needed a “deeper spiritual cleansing” that would cost between $600 and $700. He agreed and sent her $200 via Zelle.

According to the arrest report, on March 14, he returned for the cleansing ritual, during which Valdez De Miguel asked about his bank balance.

When he disclosed he had $8,000, she instructed him to bring the full amount for the next session, claiming she would use the money in a ritual to double it and return it the same day, the report states.

The victim returned on March 19 with $3,000 in cash. Valdez De Miguel placed the money inside a bag with eggs and conducted the ritual. When the bag was opened, the victim said he found only broken eggs and worms inside—his money was gone, according to the report.

The suspect initially appeared shocked and told him she would return the money the following day, but she later refused, claiming it was bound to the ritual and could not be released until the candles used in the ceremony burned out on their own, police said.

When police arrested Valdez De Miguel, she reportedly resisted by pulling away from officers, dropping to the ground, and attempting to walk away.

Once detained, she was taken to the Doral Police Station, where police said she became irate and claimed to have a fever, prompting a transport to a hospital before questioning could be completed.

Authorities confirmed Valdez De Miguel had previously used false names and had active warrants under an alias.

