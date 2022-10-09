DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of Miami-Dade County came together to help communities impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Univision 23 partnered with the City of Doral to host a food drive, Saturday morning.

Local residents stopped by to donate items to be sent to areas dealing with the devastation.

“I brought some canned goods, beans. I brought some tuna, some chicken, all in cans, some noodles, so hopefully that will help,” said a woman.

Some donors went above and beyond, giving away clothes for women and children in need.

