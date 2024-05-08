DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Doral Mayor Christi Fraga proposed new regulations on the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages within the city in response to a tragic shooting that occurred on April 6 at the Martini Bar in CityPlace Doral, which resulted in two fatalities and multiple injuries.

The proposed ordinance, named in honor of George Alejandro Castellano, a security guard who lost his life in the incident, includes several safety measures aimed at preventing future tragedies.

“We will never be able to legislate human behavior but if we can put measures in place that will help us reduce incidents that are heartbreaking then that is what we wanna do in our community,” said Fraga.

These measures would mandate the installation of security cameras at all the entrances and exits of bars and nightclubs, the use of wand weapon detectors to screen patrons, and the employment of security guards and off-duty police officers. The proposal will also seek to end alcohol sales at 1:30 a.m.

“This is just to prevent and try to catch someone who’s coming to an establishment with a weapon,” said Fraga.

Fraga explained her decision in a recent special council meeting that took place days after the shooting.

“As the community has grown, as the city has evolved, we will now make a decision on whether it’s appropriate for those businesses to be open until that time. My opinion is, it’s not. We are a family-oriented community and this is what our residents want,” she said.

Additionally, the last call at bars and nightclubs will be starting at 1:30 a.m. instead of 4 a.m. Businesses will need to close down by 2 a.m.

It’s a measure that has the business community divided.

Jorge Luis Valdez, who owns a members-only cigar shop and bar said he won’t be affected.

“After 2 a.m, it’s critical. That extra drink, some people get aggressive,” said Valdez.

But he said he understands that other nightspot business might not survive with the proposed regulations.

“It will affect bars that rely on the income of an extra hour, two hours of serving. Economically, they will be impacted,” said Valdez.

The incident not only claimed the life of Castellano but also left six bystanders and a Doral police officer wounded. The alleged shooter, James Wayne Wood, was also killed by a Doral officer.

Castellano’s parents spoke to 7News as more details came out about the surviving victims. In recognition for his academic pursuits and contribution to the community, Castellano was posthumously awarded his degree from Florida International University.

The ordinance will be presented on Wednesday for a final vote a city council meeting. The council is expected to hold a second meeting in the future to pass the ordinance with initial deliberations focusing on the necessity and implications of the proposed changes.

If approved, these regulations could change the nightlife venues across Doral.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.