Doral Police: unsecured propane tank in pickup truck explodes

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A propane tank that, police said, was unsecured in the back of a pickup truck exploded near a hotel in Doral.

The incident occurred at Northwest 36th Street and 87th Avenue, at around 2:38 p.m., Tuesday.

According to Doral Police, a pickup was transporting a gas welding tank that was improperly secured. The tank rolled on the bed of the truck, which caused it to spark and explode, according to police.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where officers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were investigating the black pickup truck with its bed blown up and debris littered all over the road.

No injuries were reported.

