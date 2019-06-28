Doral Police sergeant shares road to recovery on Instagram days after being shot in chest

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Doral Police sergeant took to social media to share how he’s doing days after being shot in the chest during a training exercise.

Eric Fernandez, 29, suffered broken ribs and a pierced lung after he was accidentally shot at a Doral police training facility, Wednesday morning.

According to officials, real bullets were not supposed to be used during the drill.

Fernandez thanked the community with a picture on Instagram.

He’s seen standing tall in a hospital gown with bandages.

Cellphone video captured the sergeant walking the halls of Jackson Memorial Hospital, Thursday — just a day after the incident.

Luckily, doctors said, he will not require surgery while recovering from his injuries.

An investigation into the shooting is underway.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.