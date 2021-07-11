DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in Doral while out walking two dogs.

According to Doral Police, 58-year-old Carmen “Carmensita” Frescia Prince was last seen in the area of Northwest 33rd Street and 92nd Avenue, accompanied by her two dogs, Maya and Koda, at around 11 a.m., Sunday.

Doral PD is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Carmen Frescia Prince, W/F 58, last seen on Sunday, July 11, at 11:00 am in the area of NW 33 St and 92 Ave, accompanied by two dogs. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Miralles at 305-593-6699, ext. 2602. ^RV pic.twitter.com/t41mfNG0dK — Doral Police Dept. (@DoralPolice) July 12, 2021

Frescia Prince stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 155 pounds, has brown eyes, and has salt and pepper hair. She is possibly wearing a pink or light color shirt, gray or dark colored leggings, and eyeglasses. She is known to wear a gold necklace with a religious cross.

Investigators said Maya is a 15-year-old dachshund and Koda is a 2-and-a-half-year-old Germa shepherd.

Officials urge anyone with information on their whereabouts to call Doral Police General Investigations Unit detective D. Miralles at 305-593-6699, ext. 2602.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.