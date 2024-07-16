DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A baby reported missing was found safe, according to Doral Police.

Just after 5:15 p.m. Monday, Doral Police officers were dispatched to a CVS located at Northwest 87th Avenue and 36th Street following a report of a missing baby from a BMW SUV parked outside the store. Once authorities arrived, officers ran the vehicle’s license plate and obtained the registered address.

Officers were sent to the home of the car’s owner, where they found the door open. Inside the apartment they found the baby alone, but in good health.

It remains unclear why the baby was left at home alone or why the initial report of the baby being missing was made. Officials said the mother is not facing any charges at this time.

Police have no further information available as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.