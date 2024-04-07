MIAMI (WSVN) - Doral Police said their officers who responded to the deadly overnight shooting at CityPlace Doral were prepared for this dangerous situation, exactly one year after they conducted an exercise at the very same entertainment complex.

Speaking with reporters hours after early Saturday morning’s incident at Martini Bar, Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez credited active shooter training with helping prepare them for a real situation like this one.

“We credit that with saving lives today,” said Lopez. “Just one year ago, we had a multi-agency mass casualty active shooter drill at the same establishment.”

Video of the exercise showed officers practicing their response to a mass casualty event at CityPlace Doral

“So, it’s annual training. Our officers from multi agencies have established communication protocols, so they know the exact terminology to use,” said Lopez. “When an incident like this occurs, you have every single law enforcement agency that surrounds this community responding to the scene. And that’s what makes South Florida special, and that’s what makes this community one of the safest communities in this country.”

Nevertheless, six innocent bystanders and a Doral Police officer were shot and taken to hospitals where two patients are listed in critical condition and four are said to be stable.

The injured police officer has served for four years. He suffered a wound to a lower extremity.

Some of the victims are being treated at Ryder Trauma Center.

There are currently three active investigations into the shooting at CityPlace Doral.

