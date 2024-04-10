DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Doral is set to hold a special council meeting in the wake of Saturday’s deadly shooting that claimed the life of a 23-year-old security guard.

In response to the fatal shooting, the city is hoping to address potential measures, like bar hours of operation and enhanced security, that may prevent tragedies in the future.

“He lost his life doing his job,” said Doral Mayor Christi Fraga after the tragic incident. “

On Wednesday morning, Fraga will lead the discussion, titled “Policy and permits for extended hours,” and is going to talk about Doral’s ordinance and how to move forward regarding nightclubs in Doral.

The shooting at CityPlace unfolded after, Doral Police said, the shooting occurred after two people got into a fight over a pillow. Authorities working the area immediately responded and shot and killed the gunman.

Despite his efforts to intervene and protect others, George Castellanos succumbed to his injuries.

“So he goes out there and tries to separate the fight and when he does, the guy just takes out a gun and shoots him two times. One in his chest and the other in his stomach,” said George’s mother, Jeannine, the day after her son was killed.

Officials will examine bar hours of operation so something like this doesn’t happen again.

“We will look at incident reports and decide whether its a good idea to keep the same time operations or reduce that,” said Mayor Fraga.

Another undeniable issue is firearms in plain sight.

“It is illegal to carry a firearm into a bar or a nightclub,” added Fraga. “Obviously this person did not have any respect for the law and so if there are measures we can implement in our code to create additional security, we will.”

The Castellanos family wants to see more of those regulations. They may not won’t bring back their son’s beaming smile, but they will make sure his death will not be in vein.

The upcoming council meeting, scheduled for 3 p.m., will provide a platform of deliberation on proposed policy adjustments to discuss safety measures within Doral’s nightlife scene.

