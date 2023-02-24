DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Doral police officers took down a driver in the middle of traffic after reports of a stolen vehicle in the area.

On Thursday, a video on the Instagram account “MiamiProblemss” showed officers drawing their guns and cursing at the suspect on Northwest 79th Avenue near 36th Street.

Authorities said the driver was attempting to escape before police broke the passenger-side window and successfully gained access to the inside of the car.

Officials said authorities needed to physically take out the driver from the stolen vehicle.

The driver was arrested for auto theft and fleeing from police.

It remains unclear when this incident happened.

