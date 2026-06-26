DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Doral woman was arrested Thursday after police said her 11-year-old son was found alone in an apartment complex after being left unattended overnight.

Roxanabel Medinaleon, 31, faces one count of child neglect without great bodily harm and one count of animal cruelty.

According to Doral Police, officers responded Thursday morning after a resident reported seeing the child alone in the apartment complex.

The resident later contacted police after the child returned asking for food and water and said he had been left by himself.

Investigators said the child told officers his mother frequently stayed at her boyfriend’s apartment, leaving him alone in their apartment overnight.

He said he regularly went to the boyfriend’s apartment to get food because there was little food at home and that he shared his meals with the family’s dog because there was no dog food available.

The child also told officers he lived in the apartment with his 4-month-old sibling.

During a welfare check, officers reported finding little food inside the apartment and described the home as being in poor condition.

Detectives said the residence was cluttered, the child’s bedroom contained only a mattress on the floor, and unsecured kitchen knives were left on a countertop within the child’s reach.

Police also reported finding the family’s dog confined to a cage without food or water.

According to the arrest report, the child told investigators he had gone looking for his mother’s vehicle because he was hungry and wanted to find her.

Both children were taken to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital for evaluation, while Miami-Dade Animal Services took custody of the dog.

Medinaleon was later arrested and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

She appeared in bond court Friday, where a judge found probable cause, ordered her to be supervised through pretrial services and set bond at $2,500 on the child neglect charge and $2,500 on the animal cruelty charge.

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