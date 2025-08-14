DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Doral has launched a new photo-enforced speed detection system in designated school zones.

Officials said the system will help catch drivers who choose to drive above the school zone speed limit.

The system will use radar and camera-based technology to monitor and enforce speed limits.

If a driver is going over 11 miles per hour above the speed limit, the system will issue a $100 fine to the owner.

The program will have a 30-day warning period through Sept. 14 so drivers will become aware of the new rules.

