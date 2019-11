DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s lit in Doral, as families came together for a festive tree lighting event.

The city hosted its annual holiday tree lighting ceremony at CityPlace, Saturday afternoon.

Attendees enjoyed food, live music and more, leading up to the tree illumination as the season’s “first snowfall.”

Organizers also debuted a new holiday-themed fountain.

