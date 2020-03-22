Doral dentist donates masks, medical gear to Curley’s House

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida dentist made a generous gift in the fight against the coronavirus.

Katty Iglesias, the owner of K & K Dental Associates in Doral, dropped off face masks, gloves and lab coats at Curley’s House in Miami, Saturday.

Iglesias also made a plea to other health care providers.

“I ask, if other healthcare providers and colleagues could come and donate, it’s the only way that we can help,” she said,

“We thank Dr. Katty for her help, and we need more help as well,” said Lavern Spicer with Curley’s House.

Health care workers who are treating patients with COVID-19 fear they will catch it as well if there’s a shortage of protective gear.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

