Doral community reacts to military uprising in Venezuela

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of Venezuelan exiles in Doral took to the streets to show their support for opposition leader Juan Guaidó’s call to oust Nicolas Maduro.

The group said today is a day of celebration as they stood outside El Arepazo along Northwest 58th Street and 102nd Avenue, Tuesday morning.

Guaidó shared a video of himself earlier where he is flanked by heavily armed troops and activist Leopoldo Lopez, as he called for people to get out into the streets.

En el marco de nuestra constitución. Y por el cese definitivo de la usurpación. https://t.co/3RD2bnQhxt — Juan Guaidó (@jguaido) April 30, 2019

The call to action led to thousands in the country to clash with Maduro’s troops.

The exiles in Doral saw today’s movement as a turning point.

“We need to go everybody outside on the streets in Venezuela right now,” said Guaidó supporter Vicente Passariello. “We need a massive support to President Guaidó. This is the moment.”

“This is the Super Bowl of Venezuela, my friend,” Guaidó supporter Igmar Mendoza added. “We are in our time to be free and to be happy again because they took our food, they took our freedom, they took our electricity and our happiness. They took everything from us.”

In a phone interview with the Associated Press, Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said the uprising will soon be contained.

