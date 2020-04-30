Doral city official accused of stealing nearly 1,000 N95 masks bonds out

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A city official has bonded out of jail after he was arrested for allegedly stealing hundreds of N95 masks reserved for first responders working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic and essential city employees.

7News cameras captured 45-year-old Michael Merchan shielding his face with a folder as he walked out of jail, Thursday afternoon. Seconds later, he started running away from reporters.

Hours earlier, he appeared in court wearing a mask himself after he was accused of using his position as a supervisor for the City of Doral to go into an area where protective equipment was being stored and stealing nearly 1,000 N95 masks.

According to police, the city had received the shipment of masks, worth about $1,500, earlier this month.

Weeks later, detectives said, once officials realized they were missing the supplies, they checked the surveillance video and saw Merchan stealing the boxes.

Investigators said some of the masks were found in the suspect’s home, but more than 900 are unaccounted for.

“It’s bad enough that you commit a crime, but when you steal something, something that is in dire need, such as the N95masks, something that is being used by medical personnel and first responders, and you deprive them of that, in effect, what you’re doing is jeopardizing their safety and their well-being,” said Doral Police spokesperson Rey Valdes, “and that’s something that we will have zero tolerance for and we’ve addressed accordingly.”

Merchan is also accused of getting another employee to lie about the location of the masks to cover up the alleged theft.

Merchan is facing two felony counts of grand theft and unemployment.

Despite the theft, city officials said, they still have enough protective gear for their employees.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.