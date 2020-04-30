Doral city official accused of stealing N95 masks faces judge

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Doral Police have arrested a city official who allegedly stole N95 masks reserved for first responders working on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Michael Merchan, 45, appeared in court Thursday wearing a mask himself after he was accused of using his position as a supervisor for the City of Doral to go into an area where protective equipment was being stored and steal nearly 1,000 N95 masks.

According to police, Merchan is also accused of getting another employee to lie about the location of the masks to cover up the alleged theft.

Police said the theft was caught on camera and some of the masks were found in his home.

Merchan has been charged with two counts of grand theft.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.