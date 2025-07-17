DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Doral charter school security guard has been found guilty on a majority of counts, but not guilty on three of them.

After 90 minutes of deliberation, a jury found Yuniesky Ramirez Martinez guilty of four counts, including offenses against students by an authority figure, promoting a sexual performance by a child and video voyeurism in a school.

This comes a day after an emotional testimony from the alleged victim in court Wednesday.

No further witnesses were were called to the stand, both the defense and the state rested their cases and gave closing arguments Thursday.

Martinez was on trial stemming from an incident back in 2023.

He is set to be sentenced on Aug. 8.

This is a developing story.

