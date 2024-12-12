SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida couple hopes clear doorbell video will lead police to the trio of Grinches who were caught on camera stealing a pricey gift from their doorstep.

The package swipe occurred early Wednesday morning in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Speaking with 7News hours later, homeowners Christian and Kassandra said they noticed the trio driving by their home three times before they stopped and swiped the just delivered holiday gift.

“It’s an expensive package, which, you know it’s, it sucks, you know?” said Christian. “You hope that your package gets in time for the gifts, for the family to come in time for the holidays, and then you have something like this.”

The homeowners said they found out about the swift steal through their Ring camera.

“I got a message at 2 a.m. that it was delivered. We woke up in the morning. I actually walked out, didn’t see the package, so I called him, asking, ‘Hey, did you take the package inside?’ He was like, ‘No,’ [so] I went straight to the Ring camera,” said Kassandra.

The security footage captured two masked individuals and a third person in the driver’s seat of a black SUV at around 5:30 a.m. The two masked thieves walked up to the porch, took the package and headed to the SUV to leave.

“The audacity just to park right next to our neighbor’s house, come and take the package, get in the car and go,” said Christian.

Now, the couple is urging other homeowners with Ring cameras to pay close attention to the alerts.

“If you hear an alert, get up from your bed, because stuff like this will happen to anybody, and it could be even worse than us,” said Christian.

They hope the porch pirates are caught before they ruin another person’s holiday.

“I love Christmas. Everyone here loves Christmas, and it’s like, you know, that ‘The Grinch Stole Christmas,’ basically is what she is, the Grinch,” said Kassandra.

If you have any information on this package theft or the whereabouts of these Grinches, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

