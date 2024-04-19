SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - New surveillance video shows thieves in the night attempting, but ultimately failing, to steal luxury cars in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The video, obtained exclusively by 7News, shows the thieves outside of the home of a Miami business owner, trying to take his Mercedes Benz and BMW from the driveway last month.

Footage shows the subjects pulling up in a white BMW, jumping the fence, and moving towards the two luxury cars they badly want to steal.

One of the subjects begins messing with the Mercedes before they both enter the car. But moments after, video shows them unable to figure out how to open the home’s gate to exit the crime scene.

They fumble around for an opener but ultimately fail and decide to flee the scene.

All of this being recorded by the Ring camera security system and sending real-time alerts to the homeowner.

The chime heard on the homeowner’s phone means there’s a crime.

The victim of the attempted carjacking is Jorge Zubigaray, owner of Gulf Liquors in Miami Beach.

“I love the beach,” said Zubigaray.

When Zubigaray isn’t home, he is working at his shop.

Known as the liquor store owner to the stars, his shop has a wall of fame that features a who’s who of celebrities to whom he’s sold spirits and said ‘Cheers’ with.

“I’ve been here for 24 years,” said Zubigaray.

Sometimes, when he’s not serving customers, he’s showing shoplifters the door in his own colorful way.

But on the night of March 14th, he had this attempted carjacking trouble at home as his phone chimed with alerts.

“They backed up to the gate, but they couldn’t unlock the gate,” said Zubigaray. “I secured my gates.”

That night was tough enough for Zubigaray, who told 7News, he’d just had his father’s funeral hours earlier.

“I just buried my dad and when I come back outside, at like two in the morning, I see my car here by the gate and then when I looked at the cameras, I see the guy jumping the gate,” said Zubigaray.

Miami-Dade Police arrived moments after the thieves left the scene.

Police are still looking for the pair of amateur burglars who came for Zubigaray’s cars but got nothing.

“I have a $5,000 reward,” said Zubigaray.

Zubigaray said that while the car thieves were not successful with his car, they did manage to make off with a McLaren.

If you have any information on this attempted carjacking, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.