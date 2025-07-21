MIAMI (WSVN) - A stunning car crash in Miami was captured by doorbell camera.

Video shows a car smashing into a home on the corner of Northwest 18th Avenue and 46th Street on Saturday night.

7News cameras captured the home boarded up in the aftermath of the crash. A broken fence and cracks on the wall were seen.

As of late Sunday night, it remains unclear what led to the crash.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.