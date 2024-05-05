MIAMI (WSVN) - Habitat for Humanity and the 7News team joined forces to help build futures for a local family who now have a home of their own.

7News cameras captured volunteers hard at work putting the finishing touches at what will be the Miami home of Hegel Cordero and his family, Saturday morning.

Hegel praised a higher power for getting his family a Habitat for Humanity home.

“Feels exciting, you know. I’ve only got one person to thank, you know; that’s God, because he allowed this to happen,” he said.

His father, Genesis Cordero, was brought to tears as he remembered the moment he got the phone call.

Genesis and his wife Benita are both immigrants from the Dominican Republic, and they said that without help from the volunteers, Habitat for Humanity and WSVN, who sponsored the home, they would not have been be able to buy one on their own.

“It’s always a special day because we’re bringing families a step closer to creating their own American dream,” said 7News anchor Craig Stevens.

“This will allow the homeowners the opportunity to have a mortgage under $1,500, which is a blessing, helping with that affordability of Miami right now,” said Yazmin Sotelo with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami.

The Corderos said they’re excited to move into the 1,300-square-foot home with three bedrooms and two full baths.

“Me and my sister used to share a room. Now we have our own separate rooms,” said Hegel. “It helps people generally be more happier.”

That happiness was brought in part by WSVN and the station’s commitment to help the community for many years.

“WSVN’s commitment goes back, gosh, since the days after Hurricane Andrew,” said Stevens. “We’ve put up close to 40 homes between Miami-Dade and Broward, and really, I think, we believe that we’re not just building homes, we’re building communities.”

The Corderos said they plan to move to their new home in about two weeks.

WSVN is a longtime supporter and sponsor of Habitat for Humanity.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami

305-634-3628

www.miamihabitat.org

Habitat for Humanity of Broward

954-396-3030

www.habitatbroward.org

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.